One of Taylor Swift's exes began trending online after he attended the Oscars red carpet last night. Joe Alwyn attended the 97th Annual Academy Awards as a presenter as well as a cast member of The Brutalist which was nominated for Best Picture. However, fans weren't just focused on the actor's presence at the award show but instead on what he was wearing. Alwyn wore a black tuxedo with a flower-like brooch, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the detail on The Brutalist cast member and began comparing Alwyn to Swift's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also wore a flower brooch that he wore to Super Bowl 59.

Several outlets pointed out the similarities like Daily Mail and StyleCaster.

“Joe Alwyn Just Copied Travis Kelce at the Oscars as Taylor Swift Fans Call Him a ‘Jobless Loser’” StyleCaster wrote on X.

“Joe Alwyn copies unusual Travis Kelce Super Bowl accessory at Oscars,” the Daily Mail reacted.

A fan also reacted saying that people should not compare the two.

“Joe Alwyn elegantly had the brooch in an appropriate place , such as red carpet Academy! Kelce with brooch makes him look like a pimp walking in the strip in Las Vegas!” a fan commented.

Alwyn's brooch had a ruby-colored stone in the middle similar to Kelce's who wore a gold rose brooch. While the brooches were similar, the suits were not. The Brutalist actor wore a black tuxedo and bow tie and the tight end wore a burnt orange suit.

What Has Joe Alwyn Said About Taylor Swift Following Split?

Alwyn and Swift dated for six years before their breakup in 2022. According to a source per Daily Mail, at the time of their breakup Alwyn wanted to advance his career and it was hard doing so in the shadow of a megastar like Swift. “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced,” the source said.

“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore,” the source added.

Since then, Alwyn has been focused on making a mark in Hollywood and was even a apart of the Oscar-nominated film The Brutalist and 2024's Kinds of Kindness starring Emma Stone (a friend of Swift's). The actor hasn't made a lot of comments about Swift since their breakup but in a profile with The Guardian earlier this year he said that he just wants to move on.

“I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control,” Alwyn said.

“And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it,” he added.

Outside of their former relationship, Swift and Alwyn are thriving. The singer finished her record-breaking Eras Tour last year with her new boyfriend by her side and Alwyn is enjoying the spotlight on his new career endeavors.