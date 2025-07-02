Before Terry Crews became a star of sitcoms and game shows, he was a struggling NFL player with a brush in his hand and hope in his heart. His recent post about a forgotten photo reminded fans that his road to Hollywood started far from the cameras, per X. At 27, just cut from Washington, Crews leaned into a different kind of gift: painting.

That moment came rushing back when former teammate Brian Mitchell sent him an old photo of a portrait Crews painted decades ago. “He just sent me this pic today. I hadn’t seen it in decades… and it brought me right back,” Crews wrote. The image showed a young man trying to provide for his family while wrestling with rejection. Mitchell wasn’t just in the picture. He was part of the story. One of the few who believed in Crews not just as a player, but as a person with vision and talent beyond the field.

Crews played for several teams between 1991 and 1996, including the Rams, Chargers, Eagles, Packers and the Rhein Fire. His time in Washington was brief, but meaningful. After being cut, he returned to the locker room with an unusual ask. Instead of a second chance at football, he offered hand-painted portraits. Mitchell accepted and paid him, helping Crews keep the lights on and the dream alive.

Painting Through the Pain

In that transitional moment between football and fame, Terry Crews kept going not by scoring touchdowns, but by showing up with a canvas. He painted his way from roster to roster, often just trying to make ends meet for himself and his wife, Rebecca. “That’s how I survived those first seven years in the NFL,” he shared. “With hope, a hustle, and a brush.”

Two years later, he moved to Hollywood. The world soon met the energetic, charismatic entertainer we know today. But behind every smile and every laugh is a man who used art to stay grounded, stay hungry, and stay focused. Mitchell’s gesture wasn’t just kindness. It was belief.

Most people remember the breakout roles. But Terry Crews never forgot who believed in him when all he had was talent, grit, and a paintbrush.