A Change.org campaign urging the NFL to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer is gaining traction. The petition, created by Texas native Kar Shell, surpassed 54,000 signatures within a week of its launch, Yahoo reports.

The post argues that Strait, widely known as the “King of Country,” represents “the heart and soul of American music.” It calls on the NFL and Roc Nation, the company overseeing the halftime show, to “honor American music heritage” by selecting the 73-year-old icon for next year’s game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“His performances are known for their authenticity and raw emotion,” the petition reads. “We aim to unite fans from coast to coast through timeless American music.”

Clash Over Culture and Representation

Shell insists the campaign isn’t rooted in animosity toward Bad Bunny, but rather in a desire to make the halftime show “family-friendly” and free from what it calls “adult themes” or “shock value.” The statement also urges producers to “keep politics out of the halftime show” and focus on music that brings “people across all backgrounds and beliefs together.”

The petition cites Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live joke—where he told fans to “brush up on their Spanish” because his halftime set would be entirely in Spanish—as an example of what some view as alienating to English-speaking audiences. It argues that the event should “bridge differences, not highlight them,” noting that most Americans speak only English.

It also contends that country music has long been underrepresented on the Super Bowl stage. Alongside Strait, the petition mentions Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, and Dolly Parton as possible alternatives.

However, critics have called the campaign xenophobic, especially after political figures like former Trump official Kristi Noem weighed in, pledging to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the show. Bad Bunny, who is an American citizen by birth in Puerto Rico, has spoken publicly about his fears of ICE targeting his concerts.

Despite the noise, many in the industry continue to rally behind him. Jennifer Lopez, who shared the 2020 Super Bowl stage with Shakira and brought Bad Bunny out as a guest, praised him in a recent interview. “Music and art transcend language,” she said. “He’s done that more than anyone of his generation.”

Given that last year’s halftime show drew more than 127 million viewers, it seems unlikely that 50,000 signatures will shake Bad Bunny’s spot. If anything, it underscores how deeply intertwined music, culture, and identity remain in the most-watched show on television.