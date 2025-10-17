Jennifer Lopez is still waiting by the phone to see if Bad Bunny will call to join him for Super Bowl 60.

Lopez was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, Oct. 15, where she revealed that the Puerto Rican rapper hasn't called her, but if she did, she would accept!

“He hasn’t reached out to me yet,” she admitted, before quickly adding, “I would definitely do it!”

Lopez has been vocal about Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl halftime performer and has come to his defense several times over the past few weeks.

“Music and art transcends language. It doesn't matter. He's done that probably more than anybody of any generation,” the “On The Floor” singer said during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday, Oct. 9. “The Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people that don't know you. I'm sure there was people that didn't know me or Shakira or weren't fans of ours.”

She previously co-headlined the Super Bowl in 2020 with Shakira and brought up Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and her daughter Emme Muñiz. The “On The Floor” singer explained that it was great exposure to new fans to her music and believes that Bad Bunny has the talent to convert fans onto his music.

“But when they saw us, [they said] ‘Oh! That's what they do.' It's an opportunity to show people who you are, what you're about, what you believe in. It's a big platform for artists. It's probably the biggest stage that you could hope to be on. And I think it's wonderful that people will get exposed to him who don't know him.”

Bad Bunny has received a lot of backlash especially from the Trump administration — and President Donald Trump himself — as they threatened to have ICE agents at the Super Bowl.

The “Monaco” rapper addressed the backlash during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last week as he brushed off comments that his songs are majority in Spanish.

More than being an accomplishment of mine, it’s an accomplishment for everybody, demonstrating that our mark and our contribution to this country will never be able to be removed or erased by anybody,” he said in Spanish.

Bad Bunny told critics that they have some time to pick up the language.

He added, in English, poking fun at those criticizing the fact that his songs are in Spanish, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Super Bowl 60 will be held on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.