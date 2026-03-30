Tiger Woods revealed why he has decided not to hire a driver amid his recent DUI arrest.

Following the professional golfer's recent rollover car crash in Florida, a source revealed why Woods refuses to hire a personal driver.

The source told People that Woods ultimately respects his privacy and “doesn't want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing,” the source says. “And he thinks he is fine to drive.”

The source added that, “He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games. He despises public scrutiny.”

The Juniper, Florida, car crash happened on March 27, when he was later charged with a DUI as well as refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Law enforcement confirmed that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment,” per People, but added that authorities “were not suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail.” When Woods arrived at the facility, his breathalyzer test reported back as negative.

This is not the first time that Woods has been arrested with a DUI. The first time occurred in 2017 when he fell asleep at the wheel. At the time of his arrest, he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said in a statement obtained by People at the time of following his 2017. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

A few years later in 2021, he was involved in a single car crash in Los Angeles where he suffered a major injury.

Woods has not yet spoken out about his recent incident.