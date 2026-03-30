Charles Barkley is condemning President Donald Trump's immigration policies amid the upcoming NCAA Championship.

During the CBS Sports halftime broadcast of March Madness, the NBA legend spoke alongside former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Clark Kellogg, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and host Nate Burleson, where he shared his opinion about Trump's stance on immigration in the U.S. The broadcasters were talking about UCONN star Alex Karaban and his family, who are originally from the Ukraine and immigrated to the States in the mid-90s/early 2000s. Prior to Barkley sharing his insight on the topic, he pre-warned people at home as well as his fellow hosts.

“I want to be very careful with my words right now. Because this is a really touchy subject for me,” Barkley said. “I love that kid and his family, but the way some of these other immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace.

“The way some of these immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace,” he continued. “What we’re doing to some of these amazing immigrants is really unfortunate and really sad.”

He added: “And that’s a great immigrant story — we have a lot of great immigrant stories out there, whose stories need to be told. But some of the stuff that’s happening to immigrants in our country right now is really unfortunate and is really unfair. But immigrants built this country, and we should admire them and respect them.”

"The way some of these other immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace… I think what’s going on in our country, what we’re doing to some of these amazing immigrants, is really unfortunate and it’s really sad." – Charles Barkley on CBS pic.twitter.com/uEllZpD57u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2026

Burleson responded and seemingly agreed with the NBA star's points.

“Chuck,” he said, “I love you, bro.”

Barkley's points were made while UConn faced Duke and came out on top in a buzzer beater win to secure their final four spot in this year's final four. The teams competing in the men's final four are UConn, Indiana, Michigan and Arizona. Illinois will be heading to Connecticut to face UConn and Michigan will be on the road to face Arizona with both games taking place on April 4.