After being linked to WWE star Nikki Bella, Cooper DeJean is allegedly dating a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, which is controversial, given that he's a player on a division rival team. However, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce sees the vision.

Kelce took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the real reason DeJean made this controversial move. He claimed that DeJean is “pulling a Trojan Horse.”

He’s pulling a Trojan Horse https://t.co/FLyMSOaRHc — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 29, 2026

In other words, Kelce thinks that DeJean is attacking from within. Kelce is joking that DeJean is dating the Cowboys cheerleader to gain intel on the Eagles' division rivals.

If this is true, that shows impressive initiative on DeJean's part. However, it's also likely that he is happy to be seeing the woman. Still, these all remain rumors, so until DeJean or the cheerleader confirms that they are dating, it's best to assume they aren't.

Who is Cooper DeJean dating?

Over the last few months, DeJean has been linked to several women. Rumors that he was dating Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, began swirling in late 2025.

It all started after Bella attended an Eagles game and posted pictures from the experience. One of the pictures was of her posing in front of DeJean's locker. They were also seen hanging out, further fueling rumors.

However, they ultimately shut down the rumors, and they have gone quiet in recent weeks. Bella is recently divorced from Artem Chigvintsev, who was previously her Dancing with the Stars partner.

They got married in August 2022. Bella would file for divorce after Chigvintsev's arrest, a couple of weeks following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Regardless of whether he was with Bella or not, it appears DeJean is now seeing other women. The latest he has been seen with is allegedly a cheerleader for the Cowboys. Fans will have to wait and see what comes of it.