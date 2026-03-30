In the latest step in his offseason, Travis Kelce has a new brand deal, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will have a fresh closet for a long time.

Tommy Hilfiger announced that Kelce is the company's “newest global brand ambassador.” Additionally, he is a “creative collaborator” with the brand. Tommy Hilfiger shared pictures of Kelce in a sweater that will be part of his clothing line.

introducing Travis Kelce as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator. known for his presence both on and off the field, he brings a new perspective to timeless american style, blending confidence, individuality and a modern point of view. from… pic.twitter.com/VePtYw4QDT — Tommy Hilfiger (@TommyHilfiger) March 30, 2026

“Known for his presence both on and off the field, he brings a new perspective to timeless American style, blending confidence, individuality and a modern point of view,” the announcement read. “From the field to the front row, this is just the beginning.”

The news was first reported by Women's Wear Daily. The partnership will start in the fall of 2026, just in time for Kelce's 14th season in the NFL.

What does Travis Kelce's Tommy Hilfiger partnership entail?

WWD's report provided some details about Kelce's partnership with the brand. He will star in a campaign where he is entering Hilfiger's New York. They described it as “a setting of glamour, sophistication and where surprise encounters are never more than a block away.”

Hilfiger was thrilled about the partnership, raving about the “magnetic” Kelce. He explained why they chose to bring Kelce in as an “global brand ambassador.”

“He is at the forefront of a new generation of athletes expressing themselves through style, with a down-to-earth quality that people immediately connect with,” said Hilfiger. “I’m excited to see how he brings his fearless, fun-loving and bold take on Prep Made Current to fans around the world.”

Kelce was also complimentary of Tommy Hilfiger. He said he has admired them since high school, making the collaboration a perfect fit.

“Ever since high school, when I used to ask my mom to buy Sailing Gear jackets, I’ve been drawn towards the brand’s confident style, and over the years have respected its ability to be classic and consistent while still evolving. Getting to work with Tommy and put my own twist on timeless pieces, in a way that feels original for today, is a dream come true.”