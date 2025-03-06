We finally know the gender of the first baby from Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh.

They took to Instagram to post a gender reveal video. In it, the Tebows took one final guess before finding out what they were having. Demi-Leigh “always” felt that they were having a girl, and Tim agreed.

They then blindfolded each other before doing a painting. It was revealed to be pink paint, indicating that they are having a girl together. “Tim's a girl dad,” says someone behind the camera.

The painting will be displayed in the nursery, according to the post's caption. They decided to find a unique way of revealing the gender of their first child.

“Our greatest blessing. We've been praying for her long before we knew her, and we're beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents,” their post began. “We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!

“To create a meaningful piece of art for the nursery, we decided to find out the gender through painting! We chose two Bible verses—one for a boy and one for a girl—to add to the canvas once it was complete. The verse we want to speak over our baby girl is Psalm 25: 4-5.”

Who is Tim Tebow's wife, Demi-Leigh?

Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow have been married since 2025. They announced their engagement a year earlier and got married in South Africa.

Five years later, Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow announced that they were expecting their first baby together. A couple of months after the announcement, the gender was revealed.

Demi-Leigh is a model best known for winning Miss Universe in 2017. She was the second Miss Universe winner from South Africa in the title's history after Margaret Gardiner.

Tim's football career

Tim Tebow is known for his football career. He is a former Heisman Trophy winner in 2007 after his 55-touchdown season. Tebow played four seasons at Florida before entering the NFL Draft.

He was selected with the 25th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Tebow appeared in nine games during his rookie season, starting three games. He only completed 50% of his passes and threw five touchdowns. He did score six more on the ground, though.

The following season, Tebow started 14 games, completing under 50% of his passes in those games. Tebow passed for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

His signature moment came during the playoffs. Tebow led the Broncos to a shocking win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. He threw the game-winning walk-off touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime.

Following the season, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets. He barely played in his one season with them. Tebow then bounced around to the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before leaving football.

In 2021, Tebow returned to football after six months. Tebow switched to tight end but was released before the regular season started.

Before returning to football, Tebow played professional baseball. He signed with the New York Mets, playing for their instructional league team. He retired from baseball in 2021.