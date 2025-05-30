Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner looked very much in love as the New York Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks superfan and beauty mogul have been dating for around two years and were seen on celebrity row speaking closely and sharing a few kisses.

they are so in love! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/IaP8cbBlMy — best of kylie & timothee (@archivekymothee) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

OMG PARENTS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YsjFyymsVK — best of kylie & timothee (@archivekymothee) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jenner previously attended Game 5 of the Knicks and Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Semifinals alongside Chalamet. She had a memorable moment when she celebrated the Knicks' win with her best friend Jordyn Woods. The model is dating Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Dune star and Jenner have also attended the US Open together and first caught the attention of fans at a Beyoncé concert back in 2023. The couple has attended the 2025 Oscars together and the 2025 BAFTAs but they made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the 70th David di Donatello ceremony. Jenner stepped out in a black gown with Chalamet in a black velvet blazer. In their recent formal appearances as a couple, the Khy founder has opted for black gowns which she said she wore to not necessarily draw too much attention.

“I think it just like happened that way,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told Harper's Bazaar.

“Even, recently I was like, ‘I can’t wear another black dress.’ And then of course the most perfect, gorgeous Schiaparelli black dress shows up,” she said.

Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday. 📸: @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/zGvQAuTS1V — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“Although these are the most beautiful, iconic gowns that I’ve been wearing, I think a black dress is also kind of like, not too attention-grabbing in the best way. You can never go wrong with a black dress,” Jenner told the publication.

Timothée Chalamet At Past Knicks Games

Chalamet has been a Knicks fan since high school despite his recent fame on the sideline of the Knicks playoff series. In Game 4 of the series which the Knicks fell to the Pacers, 121-130, the actor did not look too happy with the referees calls.

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller cheering for the Knicks court-side during their game against the Pacers at MSG tonight. pic.twitter.com/bxjJo60g8Y — Timothée Chalamet Files (@tchalametfiles) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, that was not the case tonight as the Knicks defeated the Pacers 111-94 in Game 5 at New York's Madison Square Garden to force a Game 6 in Indianapolis bringing the series to 3-2.