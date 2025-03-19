Donna Kelce is all for seeing Taylor Swift win. In a sweet post on Instagram, Donna, who is the mother of Swift's boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, celebrated the singer's wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (March 17).

Swift was nominated for ten awards: Artist Of The Year, Pop Artist Of The Year, Favorite Surprise Guest (Travis Kelce joining Swift on stage at her Eras Tour in London), Favorite Tour Tradition (22 Hat and Surprise Songs), Favorite On Screen (Eras Tour) and “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone earned three nominations (Best Collaboration, Best Music Video and Best Lyrics).

Swift took home six of the awards:

Favorite Surprise Guest

Favorite Tour Tradition

Best Lyrics

Best Music Video

Favorite Tour Style

Favorite On Screen

In addition to her six wins, she took home an additional honor for her record-breaking Eras Tour for Tour Of The Century.

Swift was not in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards but she pre-recorded a video thanking her fans for the awards.

“This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life … and it really was the most gratifying thing I've ever done,” Swift said. “It blows my mind, and I'm never gonna stop being grateful for it.”

In 2019, Swift won Woman of the Decade award at the Billboard Awards when she spoke about how she takes chances on her artistry.

“I never, a single time, woke up in the morning and thought, ‘You know what I'm going to do today, I'm going to go innovate some stuff? Things need to be innovated, and I'm going to be the one that does it,'” Swift said in her acceptance speech. “But what I did do is try to do the best decision for me at the time, whether or not it had been successfully done before. And I think maybe that might have been the key.”

Taylor Swift 2025 Grammys And 2025 Plans

The iHeartRadio Music Awards went better for Swift than the Grammys this year. She was nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammys but went home empty handed.

Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, was nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift is rumored to release Reputation (Taylor's Version) this year but no plan for the album release has been confirmed by the singer. Fans, however, could possibly look forward to new music and a potential tour for next year.

Back in December, a source told Us Weekly that she wanted to make her 2025 start off easier and then “she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

In another report by Us Weekly last week, for now, Swift is keeping a low profile with Travis and have been staying in Kansas City.

“They went to Park City to go skiing,” the insider says.

Another source said they are escaping the outside noise for now.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” the second insider adds.