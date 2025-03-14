Travis Kelce made a nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift on the latest episode of New Heights.

During Travis' podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, a fan described herself to the brothers via voicemail as a “22-year-old female” with a 5-year-old daughter during the Thursday (March 13) bonus episode.

“Feeling 22,” Travis sang referencing Swift’s 2014 song “22” from her 1989 album.

Travis mentioned Swift once again in the episode after calling out Jason's hat that had “Tribeca” written on it.

“What you know about it?” Travis asked Jason.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center admitted he wasn't really familiar with Tribeca and joked that he thought it was a brand of tequila.

“It’s a town in New York,” said Travis, adding, “I’d drink some Tribeca tequila.”

Later in the episode, Jason confirmed that the reasoning behind the different background was because they were recording this episode in New York.

“Ok I feel like this is Taylor’s house and she picked out that wallpaper,” one fan wrote noticing the background.

While the brothers didn't confirm that they were recording at Swift's home, the singer does have a $76.9 million compound in the Tribeca. She owns a duplex penthouse and also purchased a second-floor apartment in the building.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Now

The couple has been laying low ever since the Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl. Travis and Swift went out the country to relax and have already been spotted back in the U.S.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” a source reported from Deuxmoi. “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”

On Saturday (March 8) the gossip site reported that they were seen “in a city outside of Los Angeles this past week. We’ll keep the details on the DL for the sake of their privacy right now.”

“So whether we next see Taylor and Travis on a hot date night in NYC or another romantic getaway, they’re not going anywhere,” the source continued. “Call it what you want, but there’s absolutely zero trouble in paradise for T.S. and T.K.”

Before Swift and Travis slipped away unseen, the Chiefs tight end confirmed that he will be back for another season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

On the other hand while Travis' return made the Swifties rejoice, according to a source, the athlete's retirement made the singer anxious.

According to the RadarOnline, “Cruel Summer” singer was worried that fans would think she was pushing him to retire. However, it was still Kelce's decision despite him wanting Swift's opinion on what he should do.