Travis Kelce could care less if fans choose not to root for him and doesn't mind being seen as a villan. As the Kansas City Chiefs head to their fifth Super Bowl and have the opportunity to have a three-peat — which would be the first in NFL history — many fans are rooting for the Chiefs' downfall. In the recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the tight end does not mind being viewed as a villain.

“I love it,” Kelce said, adding,”At one point in time, it wasn't that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there, because it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons. When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

Why Are NFL Fans Hating Travis Kelce And The Chiefs?

A large part of some NFL fans' frustration with the Chiefs is the alleged favoritism they have been receiving by the referees. Several NFL players have spoke about it on interviews leading to the Super Bowl.

Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, spoke to Rich Eisen on Wednesday where he responded to the controversy. Eisen asked him point blank what the athlete thought of the controversy. “There’s a narrative that there’s a 12th man for the Chiefs, and it’s the head referee of any game that’s calling the Chiefs. What do you say to people who think that?” he asked.

Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is also blocking out the noise.

“I think, more than anything, man, we just want to prove that who the team we are,” Mahomes said in a conversation with The Drive's host Carrington Harrison via Essentially Sports. “And how we go about our business every single week. We play the game the right way. We play extremely hard, and everybody goes out there and gets everything they have in order to win for the team’s success.”

The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on FOX at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 9.