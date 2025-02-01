Comedian Bill Burr believes that the superstar status of Taylor Swift is helping the Kansas City Chiefs be favored by referees. Over the past couple of weeks especially it has been a hot topic that the Chiefs were getting over on their opponents by way of the referees. The discourse has been mostly among opposing fandoms.

Lil Wayne called out the Chiefs on X earlier this month, “I hate the cheating a– chiefs.”

Wayne followed up with his post, writing, “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby.”

The Grammy winner's post became a discussion on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights.

“The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I'm sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason said on the podcast.

“Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a- Chiefs. So an a– with two z's,” Jason added.

Travis responded to Jason saying, “Shout out to Tunechie, man,” seemingly shaking off the diss.

Now, Travis' girlfriend has been dragged into the controversy with Burr saying that she could be a reason why the referees are allegedly favoriting the team due to her status.

“I don’t think it’s fixed. I think it’s massaged,” Burr said during a conversation with Rich Eisen earlier this week. “There’s definitely more back rubs on one side than the other.”

Burr believes that Swift's social currency is leading the refs to side with the Chiefs.

“Where’s the money? They got all the stars,” Burr continued. “They got Taylor Swift. It’s a business.”

However, players on both the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs are not blaming the refs for the Bills falling short 29-32 in the AFC Championships. While the controversy has been going on throughout the season, the AFC Championship was believed to be a catalyst for some NFL fans voicing their opinion on the matter. Many fans believed the refs made the wrong call in the fourth quarter when Bills quarterback Josh Allen was trying to make a 4th-and-1 into a first down. The refs believed Allen was short and in turn, the Chiefs were able to receive the ball and later scored a touchdown.

How Have Other NFL Players Reacted To Kansas City Chiefs Controversy?

The Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey was also a guest on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday where he responded to the controversy. Eisen asked him point blank what the athlete thought of the controversy. “There’s a narrative that there’s a 12th man for the Chiefs, and it’s the head referee of any game that’s calling the Chiefs. What do you say to people who think that?” he asked.

“I don’t listen to any of that stuff much, you know?” Humphrey responded. “For me, it’s focusing on what we can do!”

Bills running back James Cook also voiced his opinion.

“At the end of the day, as a man, you’ve got to come in there ready to go. F— that ref s—,” Cook said on the Kickin’ It with Dee podcast. “You got to come in that b— ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give a ref nothing to call. That’s my answer, bro.”

Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is also blocking out the noise.

“I think, more than anything, man, we just want to prove that who the team we are, ” Mahomes said in a conversation with The Drive's host Carrington Harrison via Essentially Sports. “And how we go about our business every single week. We play the game the right way. We play extremely hard, and everybody goes out there and gets everything they have in order to win for the team’s success.”

The Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 EST.