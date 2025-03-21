For now, double dates are on hold. The dynamic four, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes, have not been seen out lately but an insider swears that there is no bad blood between the couples.

“Swift and Kelce aren’t hanging out with Patrick and Brittany right now,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The reasoning behind the lack of double dates is that they are focused on themselves at the moment, “The two couples aren’t avoiding each other because of any tension, they just have other priorities right now.”

Over the last couple of years, the couples have been seen at dinner, supporting Swift during her Eras Tour, Taylor and Brittany creating viral moments in the Kansas City Chiefs suite, and attending other sporting events such as the U.S. Open last year. The last time the couples were seen out together was when they got dinner in New Orleans right before the devastating Super Bowl loss for the Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 40-22 against the Chiefs.

What Have Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, Been Up To?

Just like any set of relationships, there are changes that are occurring for all of them at the same time. For Brittany and Patrick, they just welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12, 2025. The couple had their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021, followed by their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, on Nov. 28, 2022. The couple also just celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner earlier this month. Travis was a groomsman at their wedding in 2022.

As for Travis and Taylor, they took a romantic getaway after the Super Bowl and have more recently been hanging out in Kansas City. Taylor is rumored to release new music this year as fans wait for her Reputation (Taylor's Version) to arrive. Travis will be back with the Chiefs after confirming that he will not be retiring from the NFL.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

With training camp underway in the summer, the couple is using all of the downtime they have right now to enjoy one another.

“They went to Park City to go skiing,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” the second insider adds.

While they had some guests join them in Park City, its not confirmed that the friends Travis brought with him are Patrick and Brittany.

“Travis and four of his friends arrived,” the third source tells Us. “Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.”

Travis, Taylor, Brittany and Patrick will be together soon enough.

“Travis and Taylor will get their friend and family fix in no time, but right now, it's all about their relationship,” Daily Mail's insider said.