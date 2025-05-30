Taylor Swift is the queen of being vulnerable about love, so Travis Kelce's proposal ideas are in the right alley.

“He wants the proposal to be unforgettable, like something out of a movie,” a source told Blast of Kelce's potential proposal plan. “He knows Taylor’s had some pretty romantic moments in her life, and he wants to top them.”

While the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end wants the proposal to be special, the source shared that Kelce is “overthinking” every detail.

“She has a magnifying glass on her every single day,” which has had an effect on what the proposal will look like the source adds.

“Travis is worried about the timing, the location, what he’s going to wear. It’s sweet, but he’s definitely overthinking it,” the insider says.

According to the source, Swift “has every faith” that a proposal is underway and that “she’d love to be engaged by the start of football season.”

However, an insider earlier this week suggests that conversations about being married won't happen until Kelce's NFL career is over.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

While it doesn't necessarily cancel out the proposal plans before the season starts the two have been hanging out in Florida. As for Kelce's career, despite the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, he does not have plans to retire this season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Swift is supportive of his decision to keep going and while the Super Bowl loss was devastating as the Chiefs were hoping to make history being the first NFL team to win the champion three times in a row, the singer wanted to have Kelce a great ending to his career if he chose to retire.

They “definitely discussed [the decision] as a couple,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Swift wanted Kelce to keep playing the insider says: “She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note.”

However, while Kelce might be “overthinking” a proposal, Swift's parents are ready to accept Kelce's request to marry their daughter.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” the source added.