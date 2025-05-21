Jason Kelce calls Travis Kelce out on his charity mishap.

On the latest episode of the brothers' podcast New Heights, Jason calls Travis out on his major flop at Patrick Mahomes' charity event on Thursday, May 15. Mahomes puts on his annual 15 and the Mahomies auction, where the proceeds will fund its mission to “improve the lives of children” through health and wellness.

Jason brought up Travis putting his paddle up for Swift's signed guitar at last week's auction but then realizing he already owned the item.

“There’s this clip of you helping a good cause by running up an auction price for a signed guitar,” Jason joked with Travis.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end quickly clarified that wasn't his intention. “No, I put my paddle up because I wanted it, and then I realized, ‘Oh, I already have it. Oh, that was the guitar I have,” Travis said.

“You realized it afterwards?” Jason asked.

Travis replied: “You don’t want to buy the same guitar twice.”

Last year, Kelce and Swift attended the gala together where the singer donated four tickets to her Eras Tour. It's unclear if Swift was present for this year's event.

How Is Taylor Swift Now?

The latest update on Swift who has been keeping a lowkey profile this year so far, is the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The singer is not being sued by either party but she has been subpoenaed. After news broke of the update in Lively and Baldoni's ongoing legal battle, a spokesperson for the singer denied any wrongdoing of Swift.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024,” the spokesperson told CNN on Friday (May 9).

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the spokesperson added.

Lively is suing Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her and creating a smear campaign against her during their time on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni is countersuing for $400 million against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane for allegedly trying to tarnish his reputation.

There has been tension in the friendship since Lively allegedly referred to Swift as one of her “dragons” and since the subpoena news dropped it has since “halted” their friendship.

Gigi Hadid, who has been a friend to Swift and Lively for years has also decided to pull away from the Gossip Girl alum.

“Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor and stands by her,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now.”

“They haven’t been in touch much this year and it does have everything to do with the lawsuit,” the source added.