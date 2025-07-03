Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is making shocking claims against the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Vaccaro, who filed for divorce from Hill last month, claims that the NFL star has been trying to “silence and intimidate” her as they proceed in the divorce filings. Her legal team is accusing Hill of showing a “pattern of coercive control” in her legal representation, according to the Daily Mail.

“In terms of purpose, the Husband’s motion is a clear attempt to silence and intimidate wife’s counsel and control the representation that she receives in this litigation,” Vaccaro’s legal team stated. “The Goose-Gander Rule is instructive, and its application reveals the hypocrisy of husband’s position.”

Hill is accusing Vaccaro of stealing cash from him and “fraudulently obtaining access” into his financial accounts and then wiring the money to herself, her mother, and to help fund her business, The New York Post reports.

“Three days before he filed his motion to enjoin, he filed a pleading in which he alleged, through counsel, that the wife ‘has a history of stealing; and related statements, leading to the publication of one article with the headline: ‘NFL Star Tyreek Hill Accuses Ex Keeta of Stealing From Him,'” Vaccaro’s attorneys wrote.

“Instead of asking this court to enjoin the husband’s lawyers from making such statements, the wife is marshalling the evidence that she will present to prove they are false.”

Vaccaro's attorney's also argue that Hill has not been owning up to his share of the bargain by not contributing to temporary spousal or child support, as well as other requests.

“In the context of Husband not providing exclusive use of the martial residence, not providing use of a vehicle, not providing temporary spousal or child support or attorney’s fees pendente lite, not agreeing to any timesharing schedule if it is not 50/50 and other behaviors and demands of Husband, the motion is another example of the Husband’s pattern of coercive control, and it must be denied, because there is no legal basis for it,” her filing read.

Vaccaro filed for divorce in April after an alleged domestic dispute between the two where police were called to their Hills' condominium in Miami. According to the report, Vaccaro described Hill as “very aggressive and impulsive” and throwing a laptop on the floor. She also claimed that Hill was holding his five-month-old daughter as he walked onto their balcony as he continued to argue with her. Vaccaro's mother, Alesia, claims that “he becomes angry and throws objects around.”

Following the incident, the Dolphins wrote a statement.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed,” the Dolphins said. “We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Tyreek was not arrested and left the condo after the incident. She later told police that she is “in the process of filing for a divorce” and it was filed the following day.