The UConn basketball world is buzzing again, but this time it’s not because of a highlight reel or buzzer-beater. It’s about Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, the star duo whose on-court chemistry turned into an off-court love story. When Bueckers celebrated her 24th birthday on October 20, fans noticed Fudd’s silence online. There was no Instagram post, no tribute, nothing. For a couple who went public during WNBA All-Star weekend, the quiet raised a few eyebrows.

Still, Fudd’s recent comments about her former teammate and girlfriend show admiration remains strong, even if the public displays are missing, per SI. “I’ve been able to learn a lot from her while she’s at UConn and while she was there this past summer,” Fudd said. “She’s a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads, the way that she cares for her teammates. She knows how to talk to everyone differently, and she’s always there. I learned from her attention to detail.”

That statement, though centered on basketball, reminded fans of the bond that made them one of college hoops’ most recognizable pairs. Whether as teammates or partners, Fudd’s respect for Bueckers still shines through.

Fans react to Azzi Fudd’s silence

When Fudd didn’t post a birthday message, social media immediately lit up. Some fans assumed the worst, fearing a split between the two. Others jumped in to defend them, urging people to stop overanalyzing. “When has Azzi ever not posted something for Paige’s birthday and why would she not this year?” one user asked on X. “Because they confirmed their relationship? I’m confused why y’all would think that.”

Another fan added, “Can the media and Twitter stop talking about Paige and Azzi for a good minute please! I’m happy they shared their relationship with us, but let them breathe.”

Despite the speculation, most of the UConn faithful still believe the couple is together. Fudd is preparing for her senior season with the preseason No. 1 Huskies, while Bueckers is thriving with the Dallas Wings after winning Rookie of the Year. Both are busy, both have growing careers, and maybe, just maybe, they’re keeping their relationship offline for a bit.

Whether Paige Bueckers shows up courtside for a few Huskies games this season remains to be seen. For now, fans will keep refreshing their feeds, waiting for the next sign that the UConn stars are still as connected as ever.