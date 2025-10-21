Paige Bueckers knows how to make a statement on and off the court. The Dallas Wings rookie may be known for her silky jump shot and court vision, but Bueckers' latest viral moment showed fans she’s got quite the arm, too.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year spent her 24th birthday weekend at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys’ matchup against the Washington Commanders. Between signing autographs and chatting with fans, Bueckers was handed a football from the crowd. When a young fan asked her to toss it back, she playfully told him to run a route. The boy jogged a few steps, but Bueckers had a different target in mind. She launched a tight spiral about 20 yards downfield to another kid, nailing him right in the chest, per SI. The crowd erupted as she threw another pinpoint pass, showing she might have a backup career if she ever gets tired of buckets.

The amount of “already better than *insert QB*” comments are frying me https://t.co/k6E6Ekxi3x — pbj (@pbj_5_) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip quickly spread online, with fans joking that the Commanders might want to sign her as a backup for Jayden Daniels, who tweaked his groin during the game.

A Star Among Stars

Bueckers didn’t just show off her throwing arm; she made the most of her birthday celebration. She was spotted chatting with Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb before kickoff, with both players donning stylish fits that caught social media’s attention. Lamb later gifted her a football, which Bueckers proudly shared on her Instagram Story.

The Minnesota native has been a fixture at local sporting events since her rookie campaign ended. In recent weeks, she’s been seen courtside at a Dallas Mavericks preseason game and in the stands for the Oklahoma-Texas football rivalry. Her growing bond with Dallas athletes mirrors the love the city has already shown her during her breakout WNBA season.

Whether she’s draining jumpers for the Wings or throwing darts at an NFL game, Paige Bueckers continues to show she’s built for the spotlight. Fans already knew she could lead a fast break, but now they know she can throw a perfect spiral too.