On what would have been Gigi Bryant’s 19th birthday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram with a message that was both beautiful and devastating, per TMZ.

The photo she shared showed Gigi in her Mamba Sports Academy uniform, the same determined gaze in her eyes that made her a beacon of the next generation of women’s basketball. “Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express,” Vanessa wrote. “I love you Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita.” The outpouring of love followed immediately—WNBA icon Lisa Leslie and close friend La La Anthony were among the many who dropped heart-filled messages in the comments.

Though nearly five years have passed since the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Gigi, her father Kobe Bryant, and seven others, the pain still echoes. For Vanessa, moments like these turn from memories into powerful tributes. Her posts keep Gigi's dreams alive—dreams that once had her eyeing a future in the NCAA with the UConn Huskies.

Gigi’s legacy lives on

Last month, after UConn clinched the 2025 NCAA championship, Vanessa once again honored her daughter’s memory. Reposting UConn’s celebratory graphic, she captioned it with a bittersweet message: “Gigi would've loved being there with you.” She added one of Gigi’s favorite mantras in quotes—”When you think you can't, UCONN”—a line the aspiring college baller used to repeat with pride.

Gigi’s dream was always to suit up for UConn, and the team has never forgotten her. After the title win, star guard Azzi Fudd told TMZ Sports she could feel Kobe and Gigi “watching down on us.” In her eyes, Gigi was present—just not physically.

This year, May 1 wasn’t just another birthday. It was another chance for the world to remember Mambacita. Another reminder that though she never made it to March Madness, her spirit never missed a game.