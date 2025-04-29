“I’ve always walked that line. That’s who I am. Habitual line stepper.” That was Draymond Green’s postgame mic drop after Golden State’s Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets. In one sentence, he shouted out Chappelle’s Show, Charlie Murphy’s legendary storytelling, and his own no-apologies approach to basketball, per X. If you know, you know—and if you’ve ever watched Green play, you definitely know.

Green isn’t just walking the line in this series, he’s stomping on it with Rick James-level disregard for decorum. The Warriors forward has been at the heart of a first-round matchup that’s been less finesse and more WWE. It’s not just fans who see it—analysts and former players are calling out the physicality, especially the way refs have let the Rockets body up Stephen Curry with little whistle action. Green, meanwhile, has already picked up a flagrant and a technical, continuing his tradition of toeing the edge without always falling over it.

The tension reached a new high in Game 4. Green got tangled with Tari Eason and caught him in the head during a loose ball scuffle. The refs called a flagrant one, but the bigger story might be what happened before that: Green, Dillon Brooks, and even Curry himself had to be separated after a heated exchange. The whole scene felt like a deleted scene from True Hollywood Stories—if Rick James had played power forward.

Green's self-awareness is part of what makes him fascinating. He’s not pretending to be anyone else. Just like Rick James knew he was outrageous, Green knows exactly how far he can go. And he’s daring anyone—refs, opponents, media—to tell him otherwise. As Charlie Murphy once put it, habitual line-steppers don’t just cross boundaries, they make you question where the line ever was in the first place.

With the Warriors up 3-1, Draymond Green is once again proving that sometimes chaos isn’t a flaw. It’s a strategy.