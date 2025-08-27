Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, but who did they tell first?

The couple announced they were engaged on Tuesday (Aug. 26) in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

According to Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great,” he told News 5's John Kosich.

“I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say,” he said, “and they, you know, let us know.”

When did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Ed also shared that even though the couple's proposal took place “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago” at Kelce's Missouri home.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed said to the outlet. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Ed continued: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

Prior to the couple getting engaged, a source via RadarOnline, shared that Swift has been meticulously planning out their future.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.