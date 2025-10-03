Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have teamed up again, but this time it’s not for the big screen. The Marvel stars officially became controlling owners of the Australian SailGP team, a move announced on June 5. They’ll work alongside driver Tom Slingsby, who remains CEO and co-owner. SailGP, which still holds a minority stake, recently saw its Italian team valued at $45 million, a clear indicator of how valuable this global sailing league has become.

For Reynolds, this continues an expanding sports portfolio. His firm Maximum Effort Investments already backs Wrexham AFC, now headed to the EFL Championship, as well as Club Necaxa, La Equidad and the Alpine F1 team. Jackman brings lifelong ties to Australia and a passion for sailing. Their friendship, which began on the Sydney set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2007, has only strengthened since the billion-dollar success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Why Hollywood is steering into SailGP

SailGP, founded in 2019 by Russell Coutts and Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, has always wanted to push grand prix sailing beyond niche audiences. Australia won the league’s first three titles before Spain claimed the latest crown. The sport is now embracing celebrity power, with names like Kylian Mbappé, Anne Hathaway, DeAndre Hopkins and even DJ Khaled getting involved. For league leaders, Reynolds and Jackman represent a “landmark moment” that can accelerate SailGP’s growth.

According to SailGP executives, the timing could not be better. The pandemic once stalled momentum, but the global appetite for live events has rebounded stronger than ever. Managing director Andy Thompson projected revenues of at least $100 million in 2025. Global revenue chief Ben Johnson highlighted how valuations in pro sports keep breaking records, citing the Dallas Cowboys’ $12.8 billion mark. Sailing, once seen as an exclusive pastime, is rebranding into a commercial and entertainment powerhouse.

For Coutts, what makes Reynolds special is not just the star power but his proven ability to market and scale sports properties. His Wrexham experiment showed how storytelling can turn even a small club into a global brand. That same vision could help Australian SailGP stand out on a crowded sports landscape.

This broader movement of celebrities and athletes investing in teams speaks to a shift in the industry. Tom Brady, Sebastian Vettel and other stars have found a second career in ownership. The thrill of competition doesn’t fade, but ownership offers a new way to channel that drive. With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on board, SailGP is betting big on blending Hollywood flair with high-speed sailing to capture new fans worldwide.