Travis Kelce is helping out his community.

According to a press release by California-based nonprofit Foster Love, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end purchased a new home in Kansas City for $3.3 million to help out the Kansas City community. Through Kelce's nonprofit, 87 and Running Foundation, the home will be used to create living quarters for unhoused youth coming out of foster care.

The 87 and Running Foundation aims to “empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities” and this new Kansas City home will be a space for them.

According to the press release, the 6,500-square-foot home, “offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen, providing a comfortable environment for its young residents.”

“Outside, there are gardens, a patio, and a fire pit to help create a relaxing atmosphere,” it reads. “Inside, a game room and study area ensure there’s plenty of space for fun and focus. This new home will offer more than just a place to stay—it will be a place where youth can build their independence and focus on a brighter future.”

It's no surprise that Kelce would do anything to help the community where he has been playing in for over a decade. The NFL has recognized his efforts too and he was nominated for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year award for his work in the community.

The Chiefs were honored to have Kelce nominated for the prestigious award.

“You know him for what he does on Sundays, but his efforts reach further than the football field,” the Kansas City Chiefs wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all that you do @killatrav [hand heart emoji].”

Later in the montage video which showcased videos and photos of Kelce with the children he has helped, he said why he decided to start his 87 & Running Foundation in 2015.

“I created it because I really wanted to make sure the city felt as much love from me as I do on Sundays,” Kelce says in the video.

Overall, Kelce is proud of the work he's done so far for his community and especially the children he is able to help.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s really awesome to see the kids buy in,” Kelce says in the video. “It’s made me a better person and a better man knowing that I can influence the community and the kids in the community to do the right things.”

Despite not winning the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year award, it's great to see Kelce still advocating for the youth in Kansas City. The 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year award went to Jacksonville Jaguars DE Arik Armstead.

Is Travis Kelce Looking At Real Estate?

Speaking of real estate, Kelce is reportedly in the market for a new home with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The couple has been dating since 2023 and they are now potentially looking into some estate together.

“When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” the source told Us Weekly last month. Swift and Kelce are also talking “about exploring buying a home together.”