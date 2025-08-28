The Dallas Wings have not had the season that they envisioned so far in 2025, but now they are focused on the future and developing some of their young players together during the final few games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they are not getting to see Paige Bueckers in action on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

Bueckers, who is dealing with an illness, is not playing in the game between the two in Dallas, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Bueckers came into the day listed as questionable, so there was at least some optimism that she might be able to give it a go on Wednesday night in front of her home fans. However, with the Wings well out of the playoff race, there is no reason to push it and as a result, she is sitting this one out.

So far, the Wings are missing their star on both ends of the floor, as the Sun currently lead the contest 54-49 at halftime. In Bueckers' absence, Grace Berger and Aziaha James are handling a bulk of the backcourt duties.

The Wings (9-29) and the Sun (9-28) are neck and neck at the bottom of the WNBA standings this season, so they are both focused more on development and building a reliable core for the future more than winning games in the present. However, health is a big part of that, so Dallas will be hoping that Bueckers gets over this setback quickly and is good to go for the rest of the season.

The UConn product and 2025 No. 1 overall pick has had a stellar rookie season, even while the Wings have struggled to get wins consistently during the season. She leads the team with 19 points per game and has also pitched in a team-high 5.2 assists a night while shooting a rock-solid 46.6% from the field on high volume.

She has proven throughout her rookie year that she has the potential to be one of the best players in the WNBA and can be a franchise cornerstone for years to come for Dallas, and the Wings will build the rest of their roster with her in mind moving forward.