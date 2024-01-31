Her heart will go on...

Celine Dion's documentary I Am: Celine Dion will soon be available on Prime Video, Deadline reported.

The streaming platform has acquired the global rights to the documentary which was filmed in just over a year. The film, directed by Academy Award-nominee Irene Taylor, follows a significant time in the multi-Grammy winning singer as she juggles the demands of her career as well as battling Stiff Person Syndrome.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis,” she added.

Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke stated, “Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans.”

“This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honour to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world,” she added.

Taylor was nominated for an Academy Award in 2009 for Best Documentary, Short Subject for The Final Inch. She also recently won a Columbia-DuPoint Award for the investigative film Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of The Boy Scouts.

Her other credits include the documentaries Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (nominated in 2020 for a Primetime Emmy), the 2018 short Homeless: The Soundtrack and 2016's Beware the Slenderman.