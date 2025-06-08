The Boston Red Sox want to turn their season around after falling to fourth place in the American League East. They sent their ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the mound Saturday night in their first series of the year against the New York Yankees.

The high-profile series between the two ancient rivals brought out the national television cameras of the Fox Network. That broadcast regularly features an in-game interview with a player in the game, and broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz spoke to Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran during the second inning at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox took the field in the bottom of the second with a 1-0 lead, but Austin Wells hit a three-run home run for the Yankees. Despite seeing his team lose the lead — temporarily — Duran kept up his conversation with the broadcasters. He said he enjoyed playing in front of the vocal Yankee fans, but he was getting a bit of a respite because he was conversing with Davis and Smoltz.

“Knowing you’re playing the Yankees, who are always good, you got the fans behind you, chirping you all game,” Duran said. “Which is kind of nice, having you guys in my ear, I can’t even hear ‘em right now.”

Red Sox fight back, but have a long way to go

After the Wells blast, the Red Sox showed signs of life by scoring five runs in the top of the third inning and two more run in the fourth inning. However, the Red Sox have lost 9 of 12 games and are 10 1/2 games behind the Yankees.

Their 30-35 record is a major disappointment because they were expected to make a run at a playoff spot this season and possibly compete with the Yankees for first place in the division this season.

There is time to turn their season around, but the team has played poorly from a defensive perspective and their inability to hit with runners in scoring position has been a major problem for manager Alex Cora.

The Red Sox have suffered major injuries to superstar third baseman Alex Bregman and first baseman Triston Casas. Bregman was playing at an All-Star level before he suffered a quad injury in mid-May. He is expected to be out of action for approximately two months.

Casas was struggling badly before he ruptured his patellar tendon and was lost for the season. The Red Sox have been looking for an adequate replacement for him at first base but have not found one.

If the Red Sox have any chance of rebounding from this point, they need improvement from their pitching staff, defense and all-around play.