Claudette Dion, Celine's sister said she “doesn’t have control over her muscles”

An update from Celine Dion‘s sister, Claudette Dion, sheds light on the singer's ongoing struggle with stiff-person syndrome, revealing the distressing challenges the iconic vocalist is facing in her health battle, according to CBSNews.

Claudette Dion, speaking to French-Canadian news outlet 7 Jours, shared disheartening details about her sister's condition, emphasizing that Celine “doesn't have control over her muscles” due to stiff-person syndrome, as reported by The Guardian. The rare neurological disorder, also known as Moersch-Woltman syndrome, exhibits features of an autoimmune disease, causing rigidity in the body and heightened sensitivity to stimuli like noise, touch, and emotional distress.

The 75-year-old singer and CEO of Fondation Maman Dion, an organization aiding disadvantaged children, expressed the overwhelming support pouring in for Celine. People from around the world reach out with messages, gifts, and prayers for her recovery, highlighting the widespread love and concern for the acclaimed songstress.

Stiff-person syndrome's impact on Celine Dion's health led to the cancellation of her tour dates, initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite her efforts, including hard work and discipline, the disease has challenged her muscular control, leaving her unable to perform as she once did.

Claudette Dion voiced her family's dream for Celine's return to the stage, but uncertainties loom large. The rarity of this medical case limits scientific research, leaving experts with minimal data to develop targeted treatments or interventions. The syndrome's effects on vocal cords and muscular functions, including the heart, underscore the complexities of Celine's health struggles.

Celine Dion's journey with stiff-person syndrome remains an ongoing battle, a poignant reminder of the unpredictability and challenges associated with rare neurological conditions.