Former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been considering various options after holding talks over a potential return to Celtic. The former Southampton manager left the King Power Stadium after Leicester City got relegated.

Although things ended on a sour note at Leicester, Rodgers did have his good moments with the Foxes. In 2021, he led Leicester City to an FA Cup win against Chelsea. Later in the year, he beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to win the FA Community Shield.

According to the reports from Sky Sports, the 50-year-old is interested in a return to Scottish football. There are also reports of more negotiations expected to take place this week. He is being put as the favorite to replace Ange Postecoglou, who became the new Tottenham Hotspur manager last week. However, Celtic are also looking for other candidates.

Rodgers has also been linked with a managerial move to Leeds United, who also got relegated from the Premier League alongside the Foxes. Although the Celtic chiefs consider the former Liverpool manager the top candidate, the club also monitors Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s assistant Enzo Maresca. Celtic believe that Maresca can turn out to be how Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta, has been for Arsenal this season. He has also been linked with a move to Leicester City this summer.

It is also understood that the Scottish giants are not rushing to choose their preferred candidate. The club has secured Champions League football for next season after winning the Scottish League again, and their league campaign doesn’t start until August.