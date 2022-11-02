Grant Williams reveals stress-free mindset after extension fallout with Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wasn’t able to score a new extension with Boston this offseason, yet he still sees opportunity in his misfortune.

During an interview with NBA Insider Shams Charania, Williams discussed how he felt about missing out on a payday:

Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with @Stadium: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked…You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2022

While losing the chance to bring in millions of dollars is enough to make anyone sad, Williams came at the issue with a positive angle:

“But you know how much you’ve worked. You let your work show, and who knows? You might be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place.”

This upbeat response is not out of the ordinary for the 23-year-old, as he immediately took to Twitter after the extension talks ended to say he wants to bring a title back to Boston.

Let’s go get a 💍 #18 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) October 17, 2022

That kind of dedication should make not only Celtics fans happy but the front office as well. And so far during the early season, Grant Williams has backed up his talk.

The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 9.6 points per game in 24 minutes, all while shooting a stellar 66.7% from beyond the arc. Williams has developed into a legitimate 3-point threat, and his ability to splash from the corner is especially valuable for the C’s who love to drive and kick on occasion.

Of course, Williams’ improved play won’t just be noticed by the Celtics. Other teams across the league have already looked at bringing him in during the summer. The San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons have already started their pursuit of the former Tennessee Volunteer.

So, will the Celtics remedy Williams’ disappointment and offer him a new deal this summer? They might not have the dough for a replacement and he’s certainly shown his skill on both offense and defense. Regardless, he’ll enter the summer as a restricted free agent, giving Boston the opportunity to match any value proposed for him.