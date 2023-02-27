Boston Celtics defensive ace Derrick White starred off the bench in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored 18 points — on 7-for-9 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from three — and dished out a pair of assists in 25 minutes of playing time. So when the Celtics visit Madison Square Garden on Monday night to play Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and the New York Knicks, every Celtics fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Derrick White playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Derrick White injury status vs. Knicks

The Celtics have White listed as probable for Monday night’s game due to an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Also, star wing Jaylen Brown (personal reasons) will sit out for Boston.

White, 28, is in his sixth year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 61 appearances this season (51 starts).

The former Colorado standout is shooting the ball incredibly accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — White’s current 39.1% three-point percentage is the second-highest of his pro career, worse than only his rookie year percentage.

The Celtics have a legitimate shot at snapping New York’s five-game winning streak on Monday night, with or without White in the lineup. After all, the Celtics own by far the best road record in the entire NBA at 20-10. But with regard to the question, Is Derrick White playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably.