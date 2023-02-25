It’s a potential Eastern Conference Finals Preview as the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s the game of the week as we share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-76ers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics are coming off a 142-138 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. Significantly, Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Brown added 30 points and 11 rebounds. Also, Marcus Smart contributed 15 points. Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points and seven assists off the bench. Meanwhile, Derrick White also chipped in 17 points. The Celtics shot 51.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line. Moreover, the Celtics won the battle of the boards 51-37.

The 76ers are coming off a 110-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Initially, the 76ers trailed by 15 after the first quarter. But they rallied to win. Significantly, James Harden played his heart out and had 31 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Joel Embiid had a double-double with 27 points and 19 rebounds. Likewise, Tobias Harris added 20 points. Tyrese Maxey finished with 16 points off the bench. Ultimately, the 76ers only shot 40.5 percent from the field but played well enough to win. Their defense held the Grizzlies to 21.9 percent from the 3-point line. The Sixers also had 10 blocked shots.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a record of 43-17. Additionally, they are 19-10 on the road. The Celtics are 8-2 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the 76ers come into this game with a record of 39-19. The 76ers are 24-8 at home. Also, they are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

The Celtics are 2-0 against the 76ers this season, with both games taking place at the TD Garden. However, this will be the first game in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 6-4 over the last 10 games played against the Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Celtics-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-76ers Odds

Boston Celtics: -1.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 226 (-112)

Under: 226 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics have yet to give up their crown as the best team in the NBA. Moreover, they continue to showcase on a nightly basis how good they are. They are a difficult team to beat.

Tatum and Brown are the leaders on this Boston squad. Significantly, Tatum averages 30.6 points per game and 8.7 rebounds, while Brown averages 26.6 points per game and 7.1 rebounds. The Celtics have a reliable third option with Brogdon, who averages 14.9 points per game. Meanwhile, there is White and Smart, who continue to contribute in every game.

The Celtics are the second-best team in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage and fifth in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, the Celtics are also 14th in free-throw shooting percentage, which is their only “weakness”. Boston excels on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. Also, the Celtics handle the ball well, ranking eighth in turnovers. But they also remain stout on the defensive end, ranking fifth in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can score early and go at their own pace. Also, they must stop Embiid and Harden.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are a team that always thrives but never finishes their story. Now, they look up at a Boston team that has been there and done that and will try and prove they can hang with them.

Embiid and Harden are the players to watch. Significantly, Embiid is third in the NBA with 35 points per game. He also averages 10.3 rebounds per contest. Ultimately, he is a threat and a force all over the court. Harden averages 21.6 points per game, with 6.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists. Substantially, his hustle and bustle helped propel the Sixers to victory against the Grizzlies, and he has formed incredible chemistry with Embiid. Maxey and Harris are solid secondary options. Ultimately, Maxey averages 19.7 points per game, and Harris averages 15.4 points.

The 76ers are 10th in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage and third in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are the best free-throw shooting team in the association. The Sixers struggle on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. However, they handle the ball well, ranking eighth in turnovers. The Sixers are also 14th in blocked shots.

The Sixers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shots and win the battle of the boards. Then, they need to stop Tatum and Brown.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick

Like a similar showdown in the west, the Sixers have something to prove. Therefore, expect the Sixers to display their grit and steal one against the best team in the NBA.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-110)