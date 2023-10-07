The Boston Celtics won the Jrue Holiday sweepstakes, but it wasn't without a price.

For the former Milwaukee Buck, the C's had to give up Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and center Robert Williams III. With “Time Lord” gone and forward Grant Williams no longer in the picture, Boston's big man depth took a hit. So who'll step up?

At practice on Saturday, head coach Joe Mazzulla told the media that the first center off the bench will likely be Luke Kornet, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“It starts with Luke. I thought Luke really did a great job last year,” Mazzulla said. “I think he’s an underrated player and I don’t think people realize how effective he is. He’s a guy who’s always in the right spot defensively [and] makes the right play.”

This reveal is a bit of a surprise, as Kornet only got around 12 minutes per game last season for the Celtics. The 7-foot-2 center certainly has size and an ability to produce in the paint, however, he's largely an unproven player.

Ahead of Kornet on the center depth chart are veteran Al Horford and newly acquired star Kristaps Porziņģis. If Mazzulla opts for a double-big lineup, Porziņģis and Horford would be in the starting five with Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown. If the Celtics go small—which might not be as frequent—perhaps guard Derrick White will fill in for Horford.

Boston also just signed 6-foot-9 center Wenyen Gabriel, who played in 68 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Like Kornet, he's bounced around the league and rarely had heavy minutes, yet he could be in the running for more playing time with his solid defense and rebounding.

Life after “Time Lord” could look very different for the Celtics in terms of depth. However, there's no denying the C's constructed a fearsome top-five this offseason.