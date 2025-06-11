The Milwaukee Brewers have a load of talent at the starting pitcher position and are now in the midst of making difficult decisions while they move around pitchers in the rotation and the bullpen.

On Tuesday, the Brewers called up top prospect Jacob Misiorowski to be the next future ace of the ball club. The right-hander can touch 103 mph with his fastball, which is becoming more common among the new era of baseball.

According to Adam McCalvy, who covers the Brewers for MLB.com, the Brewers plan to move Aaron Civale to the bullpen as a corresponding move to calling up Misiorowski. Pat Murphy commented on the matter.

“It's not necessarily that he hasn't been pitching well, because he has been. It's just that we think he's the best candidate to be able to do it right now.”

This is certainly an interesting move as Civale has been a starter his whole career. Murphy even stated that he isn't surprised that Civale “is not happy” right now. The right-hander is also a free agent after this season, so this move could hurt his value depending on how the rest of the season goes. When Brandon Woodruff returns as well, that hurts Civale's case even more. Right now, the potential starters for the rotation are deep.

Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana, Quinn Preister, Chad Patrick, and Misiorowski seem to be the starting five. Civale moves to the bullpen as a likely long reliever. Logan Henderson had been pitching well in his rookie season, but was recently sent back down to Triple-A. DJ Hall is a potential starter candidate, but should continue to be used as a long reliever with Civale. Both Nester Cortes and Robert Gasser are on the 60-day IL.

It's unclear if the Brewers plan to keep Misiorowski on the roster or send him back down when Woodruff returns. It may be too early to tell. The preferred plan would be to keep the hard-throwing 25-year-old, as he is one of the top young prospects in the game.