ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics travel to the Cheese State to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Celtics are 8-2 in the first 10 games of the season. They are coming off a close overtime win over their Atlantic Division rivals the Brooklyn Nets 108-104. The Celtics continue to march on without Kristaps Porzingis and they have also been without Jaylen Brown. Credit the Nets for showing up to TD Garden and almost stealing a win against the defending champs. Now, Boston aims to face a Bucks team that we all know is playing well under their expectations.

Milwaukee is 2-7 to begin the year. They are coming off a bad loss to the New York Knicks last time out. Their only two wins came against teams who each only have one victory this year. The Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers are the only two teams who are playing worse than the Bucks at this point in the season. The Bucks already went to TD Garden and lost to the Celtics in the 4th game of the season. Now at home, they try and bounce back and face the short-handed Celtics.

Here are the Celtics-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Bucks NBA Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -148

Milwaukee Bucks: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 229 (-112)

Under: 229 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sportsbook TV Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jaylen Brown has been out for the last few games as he is recovering from a hip injury. He is currently a game-time decision against the Bucks and the Celtics would like to have him back for this game. He scored 30 points in their first matchup and shot 52.6% from the floor. Without Brown, the Celtics have been relying on Jayson Tatum to lead the way, however, someone else has stepped up huge in his absence.

Payton Pritchard is turning into a star for the Celtics. The Sixth Man of the Year favorite is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists and is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. His three-point shooting has been stellar for the Celtics this year and he has stepped up in a major way. Against the Bucks earlier this year, he scored 28 points as he shot 8-12 from deep and 10-14 total. If Brown is out, expect Pritchard to step up again and help the Celtics steal a win in Milwaukee.

Neemias Queta has also stepped up in a big way for the C's. He played some minutes last year but now is playing a larger role. He is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The 7-footer is also shooting 62.5% from the floor and provides much-needed length for the Celtics with Porzingis and Luke Kornet out.

Tatum is averaging 30.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. All those stats lead the Celtics. He is playing at an MVP-caliber level this season. Expect him to show up to Milwaukee and lead the team in scoring again.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

This feels like a game the Bucks must win. They are on the verge of losing to the Celtics twice this season already while putting themselves in a tough position to contend this year. This team is more than capable of responding to win a huge win streak to put them back in a good position. Yet, it seems like they are falling apart. Doc Rivers is not the man for the job and the fact that the Bucks brought him in last year is still mind-boggling. Since winning a championship with Boston in 2008, Rivers has had little to no success.

Giannis Antetokoumpo has been involved in numerous trade rumors. The Bucks could get a massive haul for him if they do decide to trade him, but that won't happen any time soon. They need Giannis to find a way to get this team back on track. Trading Jrue Holiday last year for Damian Lillard seemed to be a great idea at the time, but after seeing Holiday win a ring with Boston, they desperately need the duo of Lillard and Giannis to bring them success. So far, it has been a disaster. In their 22-point loss to the Knicks on Friday night, They combined for just 43 points. That duo should combine to score 50+ every night and they need help from their reserves.

Bobby Portis is not having a good season so far and needs to be a huge factor in this game against Boston if they want a chance.

Khris Middleton didn't play against the Knicks and is out this matchup as well. He is averaging 15.1 points per game this season.

Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This feels like a trap game for the Celtics and the Bucks should cover three points at home. Yes, they have been bad all season. But the Celtics are banged up. If Brown does play, then the Celtics should win. I would wait until his decision has been made before wagering. Taking the Bucks to cover at home is the call, though. Milwaukee is desperate.

Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks +3 (-110)