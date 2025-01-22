ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will make their first trip to the Intuit Dome when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers. The Celtics haven't been having their best season but still sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record. The Clippers are happy with where they stand, owning a 24-18 record and the fifth spot in the West. The Clippers have some issues entering this game as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norm Powell, Kris Dunn, Nic Batum, and Ivica Zubac are all on the injury report. The Celtics are in better shape, as they have Al Horford and Jrue Holiday on the list with day-to-day ailments. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Clippers prediction and pick.

Here are the Celtics-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Clippers Odds

Boston Celtics: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -425

Los Angeles Clippers: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +325

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, NBC Sports Boston

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Everyone is asking what's wrong with the Celtics, but the answer could be as simple as the long season and the fact that they didn't get much of a break after last year's NBA Finals run. Boston has been alternating wins and losses over their past nine games. However, their two recent victories against the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors show a team that still has the potential to dominate on any given night.

We saw the trouble the Clippers could be in if all their players were out of this game. Los Angeles hosted the Chicago Bulls on Monday night as 6.5-point favorites, but the oddsmakers didn't account enough for the injuries. Chicago pulled off the upset victory 112-99. It makes sense, as the Clippers' injuries don't leave much for scoring, which could be a serious issue against the Celtics.

Before you take the Clippers in this matchup with a full lineup, it's worth noting the teams they defeated over the past ten games. The Clippers took down the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trailblazers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat. Their losses over the last ten games are against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. It could be wise not to look past the fact that the Celtics are closer to the quality of those teams than the teams the Clippers defeated.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

If all their players are back from injury, the Clippers will be a different team on Wednesday night. Before the Bulls' loss, the Clippers had won four straight games, scoring 116+ points in three of those victories and covering the spread in each game. We'll have to monitor the injury situation right up to tip.

Final Celtics-Clippers Prediction & Pick

It's challenging to figure out which version of the Celtics you'll get on any night. It's also difficult to know what lineup you'll get from the injury-depleted Clippers. We can assume the Clippers will get some players back tonight, but it'll be far from a star-studded offensive lineup. Los Angeles has gone under the total in four of their past five games, and Boston has gone under in seven of their last ten. The oddsmakers are trying to bait us into taking the over at this low number, but we'll hold our ground.

Final Celtics-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Under 217.5 (-110)