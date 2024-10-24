ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Celtics-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Wizards Odds

Boston Celtics: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

How To Watch Celtics vs Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics started their season the same way they ended last season; with a win. Against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the Celtics made 29 threes. They were one away from the record, but just could not sink it. Nonetheless, the Celtics were on fire from three in the win. Boston made 47.5 percent of their threes. In fact, 64.2 percent of their shots were from beyond the arc. Do not expect another 29 threes to be made, but do expect another good shooting night.

The Wizards were not a good team last season. Washington allowed the most points per game last season, and the second-highest field goal percentage. The Wizards did add a few decent players, but it will not change their outlook much. The Celtics have weapons on offense, and multiple players that can knock down the three ball. If the Wizards continue to struggle on defense this season, the Celtics will win this game with ease.

In the game Tuesday night, the Celtics out-rebounded the Knicks, out-assisted the knicks, and they had six total steals. Along with that, the Celtics had just four turnovers. Boston takes care of the ball, thye give themselves second chances, and they make their shots. Playing like that makes it very easy to win a basketball game. Expect a lot of the same Thursday night.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington made a couple offseason additions that they hope will help them this season. The first being Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon was hurt a lot of last season for the Portland Trail Blazers, but is looking to have a healthier year. When he does play, Brogdon is a solid player that can not only dish the ball, but score, as well. Having him gives the Wizards a true point guard that can facilitate and make some plays.

Jonas Valanciunas is the other player. He was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Wizards were the second-worst rebounding team in the NBA last year. Valanciunas will be that presence in the paint to grab rebounds. He will stop the other team from having second chances, and he can proved some second chances for the Wizards, as well. Expect the Wizards to be a better rebounding team this season, which will ultimately help them win this game.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are too good of a team. They are an easy favorite to win the Finals again, and they dominate on both sides of the floor. The spread for this game is very large, but I do not think the Wizards are all that much better this season, even with the additions of Brogdon and Valanciunas. I will take the Celtics to cover the spread, even with it being 13 points.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Celtics -13.5 (-110)