The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, December 15, at Capital One Arena. The Celtics, boasting a strong record of 20-5, currently sit second in the Eastern Conference and have been dominant, averaging 120.2 points per game. Jayson Tatum leads the charge with impressive averages of 28.2 points and 8.9 rebounds.

In stark contrast, the Wizards are struggling at 3-20, sitting at the bottom of the conference standings. Despite a recent win against the Nuggets, they have lost two straight games and rank near the bottom in both offensive and defensive efficiency. With Jordan Poole as their leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, the Wizards will need a significant turnaround to challenge the Celtics, who are favored by 14 points in this matchup.

Here are the Celtics-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Wizards Odds

Boston Celtics: -14 (-112)

Moneyline: -1000

Washington Wizards: +14 (-108)

Moneyline: +600

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are primed to secure a decisive victory against the Washington Wizards in their upcoming matchup this Sunday afternoon. With a commanding 20-5 record, the Celtics have established themselves as a formidable force in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards languish at the bottom with a dismal 3-20 record. Boston's offensive juggernaut, averaging 120.2 points per game, coupled with their sixth-ranked rebounding in the East, spearheaded by Jayson Tatum's impressive 28.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, presents an insurmountable challenge for the Wizards' porous defense, which allows an average of 123.4 points per game.

The Celtics' recent form, winning 8 out of their last 10 games, showcases their consistency and dominance, which starkly contrasts with the Wizards' struggles, having lost 9 of their last 10. Boston's multi-faceted attack, featuring Tatum's leadership, Jaylen Brown's scoring prowess, and Derrick White's all-around game, gives them a significant edge over the Wizards, who rely heavily on Jordan Poole's 20.2 points per game. With the Celtics favored by 14 points, their superior offensive efficiency and defensive capabilities make them the clear favorites to extend their winning streak and further solidify their position as title contenders in this Eastern Conference showdown.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the odds may be stacked against them, the Washington Wizards have a chance to pull off a stunning upset against the Boston Celtics this Sunday afternoon. Despite their 3-20 record, the Wizards have shown flashes of potential that could culminate in a surprising victory. Jordan Poole, averaging 20.4 points per game, has been a consistent offensive threat and could exploit any defensive lapses from the Celtics. The recent addition of Jonas Valanciunas, contributing 8.1 rebounds per game, provides a much-needed presence in the paint that could neutralize Boston's interior game.

The Wizards' underdog status might work in their favor, as they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. This mindset could lead to inspired play and catch the Celtics off guard. Washington's recent win against the Denver Nuggets (122-113) demonstrates their ability to put up points against strong opponents. If the Wizards can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on the playmaking abilities of Poole (5.0 assists per game) and Malcolm Brogdon, they could keep pace with the high-scoring Celtics. A combination of Poole's scoring outburst, Valanciunas dominating the boards, and a collective defensive effort to contain Jayson Tatum could be the recipe for a shocking Wizards victory.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics are heavily favored to cover the 14-point spread against the Washington Wizards this Sunday afternoon. The Celtics, boasting a 20-5 record, have been dominant this season, averaging 120.2 points per game. Their offensive firepower, led by Jayson Tatum's 28.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, presents a significant challenge for the struggling Wizards. Washington, with a dismal 3-20 record, has struggled on both ends of the court this season. Their defense allows 123.8 points per game, ranking 30th in the NBA. This defensive vulnerability plays directly into the Celtics' strengths. While the spread is substantial, the Celtics have shown the ability to win big, as evidenced by their recent 123-99 victory over the Pistons. Given the vast disparity in team performance and the Celtics' consistent form, Boston is likely to cover the spread, potentially winning by 17-20 points to continue their dominant stretch as we push toward the midway point of the season.

Final Celtics-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14 (-112), Over 227 (-110)