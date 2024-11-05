ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Basketball kicks off this week and on Tuesday we have a matchup between Central Arkansas and BYU. It’s time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Central Arkansas-BYU prediction and pick.

On Tuesday night, BYU hosts Central Arkansas in their season opener at the Marriott Center in Provo. The Cougars, coming off a solid 23-11 season, look to start strong in front of their home crowd. BYU’s experience and depth should give them a significant advantage over the Bears, who struggled to a 9-23 record last year.

Central Arkansas will rely heavily on senior forward Elias Cato to navigate BYU’s defense, while the Cougars will aim to exploit their size advantage inside. BYU’s home court dominance (16-2 last season) and Central Arkansas’s road woes (4-13) suggest a comfortable win for the Cougars1. Expect BYU to control the tempo and use their superior talent to secure a convincing victory in this non-conference matchup.

Here are the Central Arkansas-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Central Arkansas-BYU Odds

Central Arkansas: +28.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +4000

BYU: -28.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +30000

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. BYU

Time: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Central Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

While BYU enters as the clear favorite, Central Arkansas has the potential to pull off a stunning upset on Tuesday night. The Bears, under the guidance of experienced coach John Schulman, have revamped their roster and could catch the Cougars off guard with their high-tempo offense. Last season, Central Arkansas averaged 72.2 points per game, showcasing their ability to put points on the board. With BYU adjusting to new head coach Kevin Young’s system, the Bears might exploit any early-season confusion or miscommunication in the Cougars’ defense.

Central Arkansas’s success will hinge on their ability to control the pace and capitalize on BYU’s potential rust in their season opener. If the Bears can knock down perimeter shots and exploit their speed advantage, they could build an early lead and put pressure on the Cougars. BYU’s reliance on three-point shooting might backfire if they face an off-night, while Central Arkansas’s diverse scoring options could prove more consistent. Additionally, the Bears’ hunger to prove themselves against a Power Five opponent could provide the extra motivation needed to overcome the odds. If Central Arkansas can weather the intimidating atmosphere at the Marriott Center and keep the game close into the final minutes, they might just have a chance to secure a historic victory in Provo.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is poised to secure a convincing victory over Central Arkansas in their season opener on Tuesday night. The Cougars, coming off a strong 23-11 season that included an NCAA Tournament appearance, have a significant advantage in talent, depth, and experience. Led by returning standouts like Dallin Hall and Fousseyni Traore, BYU’s roster boasts a blend of proven performers and promising newcomers. Their offensive firepower, which averaged over 75 points per game last season, should overwhelm a Central Arkansas defense that struggled mightily, allowing 76.4 points per game in 2023-24.

The Cougars’ home-court advantage at the Marriott Center, where they’ve historically been dominant, will further tilt the scales in their favor. New head coach Kevin Young, while adjusting to his role, inherits a program with strong foundations and a system that has consistently produced results. BYU’s defensive prowess, allowing just 69.9 points per game last season (111th in Division I), should stifle Central Arkansas’s offense, which averaged a modest 72.2 points per game. With BYU’s motivation to start the season strong in front of their home crowd, coupled with their superior talent and the Bears’ challenges in rebuilding after a 9-23 season, expect the Cougars to control the game from start to finish and secure a comfortable win.

Final Central Arkansas-BYU Prediction & Pick

While BYU enters as a heavy favorite against Central Arkansas, covering a 28.5-point spread might prove challenging in their season opener. The Cougars, coming off a solid 23-11 season, boast returning talents like Dallin Hall and Fousseyni Traore, along with promising newcomers. However, early-season games often bring unexpected challenges as teams adjust to new lineups and systems. Central Arkansas, under new head coach John Shulman, brings a revamped roster and high-tempo offense that averaged 72.2 points per game last season. This style could keep the game closer than expected, especially if BYU experiences early-season rust or struggles with their outside shooting. BYU’s home-court advantage at the Marriott Center will be significant, but covering such a large spread requires near-perfect execution. While the Cougars should secure a comfortable win, Central Arkansas’s potential to push the pace and catch BYU off guard makes the +28.5 an intriguing option. Expect BYU to win, but Central Arkansas to keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Final Central Arkansas-BYU Prediction & Pick: Central Arkansas +28.5 (-110), Under 148.5 (-110)