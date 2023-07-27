The top team in the CFL, the Toronto Argonauts, hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Roughriders – Argonauts prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Roughriders come in off of two straight losses. Two weeks ago it was a two-point loss to Calgary, and last week was a loss to the British Columbia Lions. The Lions took an early lead over the Roughriders, scoring late in the first quarter on an Alexander Hollins touchdown pass. The Roughriders got three points back in the second quarter and were down 7-3 at the half. After getting within one in the third, they went into the fourth down four. British Columbia would kick three more field goals in the fourth quarter and would take a ten-point victory.

Meanwhile, Toronto took their fifth straight win in a 16-point victory over Hamilton. Toronto took an early lead in the game on a Cameron Dukes touchdown. Chad Kelly would throw two touchdowns in the second quarter and would have a 20-3 lead at half-time. Chad Kelly would score a third time in the game on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter, before adding a single at the end of the game. Toronto enters this game looking for their sixth straight win.

Here are the Roughriders-Argonauts CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Roughriders-Argonauts Odds

Saskatchewan Roughriders: +10.5 (-110)

Toronto Argonauts: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How To Watch Roughriders vs. Argonauts

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 4:00 PM PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why The Roughriders Could Cover The Spread

The Roughriders come into the game with a solid offense. They are fifth this year in yards per game while sitting fourth in rushing yards per game and passing yards. The issue is, they too often settle for field goals. This has led to them being eighth in the CFL in points per game this year. The offense has been led all year by Trevor Harris, who has 1,274 yards passing on the year. He is out though, and Mason Fine will be making his second start of the year. Fine was solid in the game against the Lions. He completed 78 percent of his passes while throwing for 284 yards. He did throw two interceptions in the game though, as the Roughriders lost by ten.

The Roughriders have a trio of receivers that can do some damage. Shawn Bane is leading the pack with 31 receptions for 383 yards. He has been solid after the catch as well this year. He has 174 yards after the catch to lead the team. Tevin Jones has 28 receptions as well. He is the most targeted wideout with 42 targets on the season, and he has done that in one less game than the rest. He has 415 yards on the season and has scored twice. Meanwhile, Samuel Emiulus leads the team in touchdown receptions. He has 19 catches on the year for 288 yards and three scores. He has struggled in the last two games though. Emiulus has just three receptions for 39 yards in his last two games while having nine targets.

On the ground, it has been Jamal Morrow leading the way. He has 333 yards on 74 carries. Last time out, he went for just 11 yards on 12 carries. That outing was his worst of the season. Since his 133-yard performance in the third game of the year, Morrow has rushed for just 100 yards since. He has also not scored this year.

The defense needs to keep improving for them to get a win. They are third in yards per game, fifth in passing yards per game, fourth in rushing yards per game, and sixth in points per game. The issue has been turnovers. While they do have eight interceptions this year, they just recovered their first fumbles of the year. They have also had trouble getting to the quarterback this year. The team only has 11 sacks on the season, one of the worst sack rates in the CFL.

Why The Argonauts Could Cover The Spread

Toronto enters the game with the best offense in the CFL. They are averaging 37.2 points per game this year, which leads the league. They also have the most yards per game led by the third-best passing attack per game, and the best rushing attack in terms of yards per game. A.J. Ouellette is leading the way for Toronto on the ground. He has 393 yards in just five games and has scored four times already this year. He is also averaging over 5.70 yards per carry this year on the ground and is consistently moving the chains for the Argonauts. Concurrently, Chad Kelly is scoring on the ground as well.

Last game, Kelly scored on the ground again, his fifth of the year. Kelly has done a little bit of everything for Toronto this year. He has run for 108 yards, with an average of 600 yards per attempt on the season. Kelly has kept it going through the air as well. Last time out he went 20-27 through the air for 306 yards and two scores. In the last two weeks, Kelly has been on first. He is over 300 yards in both games and has had multiple passing touchdowns. In the last two games, he is throwing for 78.8 percent, with 657 yards and five touchdowns.

Kelly has also done a solid job spreading the ball around. Six different players have over ten receptions and over 100 yards this year. Even more, there are a lot of big plays going around. Six of the nine players to have caught a pass have had a reception over 20 yards this year. Damonte Coxie has been the leader this year. He has 16 receptions on 23 targets this year for 295 yards. He has the longest reception of the year of any Argonaut with a 59-yard reception. Coxie is followed by the combination of Cam Phillips and DaVaris Daniels, both of who are over 13 receptions and over 200 yards on the season.

The defense has to continue to be solid as well. They are the best in the CFL against the run this year, but they sit last against the pass on the season. That has led to an overall defense that is ranked fifth in the league in yards and third in points this year. Robertson Daniel has three interceptions this year and has brought one back to the house, as has Royce Metchie. Also, Tavarus McFadden and Qwan'tez Stiggers both have two picks this year as well.

Final Roughriders – Argonauts Prediction & Pick

Last week the Lions were 10.5-point favorites over the Roughriders and they covered by a half a point. This week they are facing the same level of opponent. The Toronto offense is 31 points better than the Lions in one less game. Meanwhile, the Toronto defense is 17 points worse than the Lions in one less game. Overall, Toronto is a slightly better team. They will get the extra point and cover this one.

Final Roughriders – Argonauts Prediction & Pick: Argonauts -10.5 (-110) and Over 47.5 (-105)