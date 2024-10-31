ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is finally back in the great white north as the MMA world will gather in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for this latest Fight Night card. This next bout takes place in the Bantamweight (135) Division as Alberta’s own Chad Anheliger takes on California’s Cody Gibson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Anheliger-Gibson prediction and pick.

Chad Anheliger (13-7) comes in with a 2-2 UFC record since his arrival in 2022. He dropped back-to-back fights following his debut but rebounded well with his most recent win over Charalampos Grigoriou. He’ll come into this bout as the betting underdog in front of his home country fans. Anheliger stands 5’6″ with a 64.5-inch reach.

Cody Gibson (20-10) will be making the walk for his eighth pro fight in the UFC. He returned to the roster following The Ultimate Fighter and notched his first official win most recently via submission over Brian Kelleher. Now, he’ll look for back-to-back wins as the betting favorite. Gibson stands 5’10” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Chad Anheliger-Cody Gibson Odds

Chad Anheliger: +160

Cody Gibson: -192

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Chad Anheliger Will Win

Chad Anheliger found his footing once again during his most recent bout over Charalampos Grigoriou. He’s a willing brawler and his forward-marching fight style was the perfect counteraction to the big power shots from his opponent. Anheliger also has great cardio as he’s willing to push the pace for three rounds and work to tire his opponents out. His opponent is cut from a similar cloth, so we could see these two engage in a three-round war with high volume striking.

Expand Tweet



It’s worth noting that Anheliger has lost six of his seven fights via submission, so he’ll have to be mindful in changing levels against a strong grappler like Cody Gibson. Gibson will also possess a noticeable size and reach advantage, so it’ll be up to Anheliger to keep this fight at a safe distance and work on timing the shots of Gibson so he can return with big counters.

Why Cody Gibson Will Win

Cody Gibson looked phenomenal in his most recent victory over Brian Kelleher and he wasted no time in notching the first-round submission via arm triangle. It made for the fifth submission victory of his career and he’s been saying all fight week that this has been the most consistent he’s felt within his camp over the last few years. He has a noticeable reach advantage over his opponent and with the way he likes to pop his jab out front to stop momentum, he should have success controlling the range against Anheliger in this one.

Expand Tweet



With his newfound confidence in his camp from dialing-in his training regimen, Gibson will be ready to goo all three rounds if need be as he looks consecutive wins in the UFC for the first time. Gibson fights with relentless forward pressure and he has an extremely solid chin to match. He’s extremely tough to put away and it’s not likely he’ll be wavering his intensity at any point throughout this one.

Final Chad Anheliger-Cody Gibson Prediction & Pick

This is a very underrated scrap on the Prelims and both men are known for their blistering pace and output within the first few rounds. Both men are also very tough to put away and have no knockout losses between the two of them. Chad Anheliger will be fighting in front of his hometown crowd, so expect his intensity and preparation to be high coming into this bout.

Still, Cody Gibson is a bit more varied in his offensive attack given his advantage in the grappling department and has the much greater finishing upside opposite his opponent. Anheliger has been known to experience trouble against dangerous grapplers, so he may have to fight from behind and chase the finish if this fight hits the mat.

Ultimately, we have to favor Cody Gibson and his size in this division. He’s also very confident heading into this fight following a solid camp and he does a great job sticking to a specific game plan that he prepares throughout his camp. Let’s roll with Cody Gibson to win the fight as it’s worth taking a look at his submission prop as well.

Final Chad Anheliger-Cody Gibson Prediction & Pick: Cody Gibson (-192)