Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had a viral Instagram Live accident on Tuesday. The NSFW video was live on the social media platform with over 6,000 people tuning it at one point. Sharpe originally claimed that his account was hacked and that it was not him in the video. His Nigthcap podcast co-host Chad Ochocinco reacted on an emergency episode of the show.

Also in the episode, Sharpe admitted that the person who could be heard in the video was him. The emergency episode of Nightcap has 1.2 million views on YouTube as of Thursday morning.

The incident has sparked reactions from across the sports world. Ochocinco is joined by WWE star R-Truth and former NBA player Gilbert Arenas in poking fun at Sharpe. Terrell Owens had his popcorn ready for the emergency episode and Mad Dog Sports Radio's Michelle Beadle quipped about the woman in the video being a different Michelle.

Shannon Sharpe has made a name for himself in the media after his playing career, making this a massive story in NFL circles. There has been no response from ESPN as of Thursday morning.

Shannon Sharpe's exploding media career

Club Shay Shay and Nightcap are not Sharpe's only media outlets. While the podcasts are wildly popular, Sharpe is on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A Smith and Chris Russo. He was recently added to the show and has already created multiple clips that have gone viral.

Sharpe was on Undisputed with Skip Bayless on Fox Sports 1. He was bought out in June and then went to ESPN. He started his media career on The NFL Today on CBS alongside Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, and Dan Marino. While he has bounced around the media landscape, Sharpe has become a star as a football analyst.

There is no word on whether Wednesday's incident will have any impact on Sharpe's media career.