ESPN analyst and host of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast Shannon Sharpe landed in hot water on Wednesday after an NSFW Instagram live video went viral. In response, former NBA All-Star and host of the “Gil's Arena” podcast Gilbert Arenas sent out a subtweet clearly pertaining to Sharpe's NSFW Instagram live. The ESPN analyst had mentioned that he was the victim of a hacking, causing the video to spread. Still, many fans found Sharpe's reason hard to believe.

Arenas seemed to agree, too. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the ex-Wizards guard said, “Need one of yall to hack my IG live 😂.”

Gilbert Arenas sounds off on Shannon Sharpe

What really happened? On Wednesday, a mysterious live video went up on Sharpe's Instagram story, featuring a minute-long unedited video of a blank wall with explicit audio in the background. Since no one appears on the video, nobody knows whether it's Sharpe himself participating in the video, or whether the video was actually real.

However, the former NFL star dispelled speculations himself and said that he had been hacked. Fans remain skeptical, though, finding it quite unbelievable that a hacker wouldn't post a more explicit video with Sharpe's face actually on it. Moreover, fans do wonder how the podcast host could allow a recording of his sexual encounters without his knowledge, even if it's just audio.

The problem with Shannon Sharpe's viral Instagram live is that he works for ESPN, a family network, which is also under the Disney umbrella. Even if their employee's face didn't appear directly in the video, the audio is enough proof that something private was happening, and the company won't take it kindly.

While they may not fire him, he could still face severe consequences, depending on their strict social media policies. For instance, ESPN fired Paul Pierce immediately after posting an Instagram live video of himself having a blast at an adult party. The video showed nothing NSFW, but there were scantily clad women, alcoholic drinks, and gambling.

No stranger to controversy

Gilbert Arenas himself knows what it's like for a controversy to taint an otherwise enviable career. In 2009, Arenas and Javaris Crittenton brought guns into the Washington Wizards locker room, which resulted in David Stern suspending both players for the rest of that season.

It's safe to say that the gun incident ruined Arenas' career, as the Wizards traded him to the Magic, who eventually waived him in 2011. Then he played for the Memphis Grizzlies until leaving the NBA to play in China.

Recently, he also chimed in on Ja Morant's gun videos, which also got him a hefty suspension.

Currently, like Sharpe, he hosts “Gil's Arena” featuring regular guests Kenyon Martin, Rashad McCants, and Brandon Jennings. Gilbert Arenas also co-hosts Shannon Sharpe's “Nightcap” podcast alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.