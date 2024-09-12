Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe has come clean about his controversial Instagram live video that is sweeping the internet.

Although Sharpe was not seen in the video, he admitted during Wednesday night's episode of ‘Nightcap' that it was him who could be heard in the background.

“I am embarrassed, said Sharpe on the podcast that he hosts with another NFL legend, Chad Johnson.

“Someone that is extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio heard for the entire world? I'm embarrassed for a number of reasons… I'm very disappointed in myself, not for the act but to have your most intimate detail heard.”

Shannon Sharpe also made it clear that he was not embarrassed by the act he was doing while the video was streaming live, but by his carelessness with technology during that moment.

Shannon Sharpe seemingly denied his part in the video at first, saying that his Instagram account was hacked. But as his confession clearly suggests, he was exactly one of the people making noises in the clip that accidentally streamed online.

“I threw my phone on the bed,” Sharpe explained. Apparently, he was unaware that the livestream was still on.

“My heart sank,” Sharpe told his listeners. “Then after, I called my agent, the agency. I called ESPN… I just got to tell them the truth. My phone wasn't hacked,” added the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who played for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens during his unforgettable NFL career.

The video can no longer be viewed on Sharpe's Instagram account, but it figures to live forever on the internet with people already having recorded it. At the very least, this is a lesson learned by Sharpe.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler had 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns across 203 games from 1990 to 2003 in the NFL.