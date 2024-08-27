At long last, New York Giants legend Eli Manning has joined Instagram and the Chad Powers account for the upcoming Glen Powell-led series immediately trolled him.

On August 26, 2024, the former quarterback joined Instagram. His first post trolled his brother, Peyton Manning, by cropping him out of all seven photos. “New to Instagram and already mastered the art of the crop,” his caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Manning (@elimanning)

A few hours later, the official Chad Powers account welcomed Manning to the platform. Their Instagram post is a picture of Glen Powell and Eli Manning, both wearing “I Love New York” shirts, with the latter cropped out of the frame.

“I see what you did there,” Manning responded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu)

Who is Eli Manning?

The New York Giants' Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP. After playing college football at Ole Miss, Manning was selected first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. However, after declining to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, he was traded to the Giants in exchange for fellow quarterback Philip Rivers and a draft picks haul.

After a rocky rookie season, Manning and the Giants went 11-5 in his first full season as the starter. They won the NFC East and made the playoffs. Two seasons later, Manning led the Giants on a miraculous playoff run that culminated in a 17-14 victory against the 18-0 New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Four years later, Manning and the Giants defeated the Patriots again in the Super Bowl. Manning had an incredible playoff run, completing 65% of his passes, throwing 1,219 yards and nine touchdowns (to one interception).

The Giants would not make the playoffs again with Manning under center until 2016. They lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, 38-13.

He then retired after the 2019 NFL season. Throughout his career, Manning made four Pro Bowls and was named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016. Additionally, Manning was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor and had his number retired.

Since retiring, Eli and his brother Peyton Manning joined ESPN as a broadcaster. Their broadcast, the Manningcast, is an alternate to the traditional Monday Night Football games. They usually host special guests like Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne “The RocK” Johnson.

What is the Chad Powers series?

Hulu's upcoming Chad Powers series is a product of Powell and Michael Waldron. It follows a disgraced quarterback who is kicked off his team. In turn, he goes undercover to try and walk on at a struggling Southern football team. The duo co-wrote the premiere episode. They are also two of the producers.

Chad Powers originated from an skit on Eli's Places on ESPN. Manning went undercover during Penn State's walk-on tryouts as Chad Powers, a shaggy-haired, mustache-wearing quarterback.

Some were aware that Manning was the one slinging the rock. However, most players and coaches were not. They were in awe of his touch and arm talent (16 years in the NFL helped).