The UEFA Champions League never fails to deliver some heart-racing football action for the fans — especially in the Round of 16. This was exactly the case on Tuesday as Liverpool hosted defending champions Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their matchup.

Liverpool looked like they were going to cruise to victory after scoring two early goals in the first half. All of a sudden, Real put their foot on the gas. The hosts did not know what hit them as they watched a determined Madrid side score goal after goal in what turned out to be a blowout match.

Liverpool was already up 2-0 after just 14 minutes of action. Vini Jr. almost single-handedly brought his team back to life by scoring two goals in the first half. The tie was already leveled in the 36th minute thanks to Vini Jr.’s brace.

Real kept it going after the break, and they scored three more goals in the opening 22 minutes of the second half courtesy of Eder Militao and a Karim Benzema double. At that point, the visitors were already up 5-2. For their part, Liverpool had officially suffered a monumental collapse at that point.

The mean streets of Twitter were shocked by these developments and they made sure to let their feelings known about this mind-blowing match:

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

RECOMMENDED
Liverpool, Real Madrid, Champions League

Liverpool suffers embarrassing never-before-done feat vs. Real Madrid in Champions League

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Liverpool Real Madrid prediction, Liverpool Real Madrid odds, Liverpool Real Madrid pick, how to watch Liverpool Real Madrid, Liverpool Real Madrid

Champions League Odds: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/21/2023

Philipp Centenni Ruel ·

Real Madrid Elche prediction pick odds how to watch

La Liga Odds: Real Madrid vs. Elche prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/15/2023

Philipp Centenni Ruel ·

There’s much more where that came from, but you get the gist. Needless to say, Liverpool will be ruing this defeat in the days to come, and perhaps even in the coming months.

The good news for Liverpool is that there’s still a second leg coming up on March 14th. Although, you have to say that it’s going to be tough for them to come back from this one at the Bernabeu.

 