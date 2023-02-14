After a three-month hiatus, the Champions League is back! Viewers will be treated to a spectacular clash in Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain hosts Bayern Munich. Tip-off is scheduled at 3 PM Eastern Time. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our PSG-Bayern prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Bayern Munich will attempt to remain perfect in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians dominated their opponents in group play, winning six games, keeping five clean sheets, and scoring all 18 possible points. Bayern dominated Group C despite a tough group that featured Inter Milan, FC Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

PSG is also unbeaten in the competition, recording four victories and a pair of draws. They ranked second in Group C as Benfica tied them in points, goals and goal differential. The Eagles only took the top spot for securing more away goals.

Here are the PSG-Bayernsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSG-Bayern Odds

PSG: +165

Bayern: +150

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -178

Under 2.5 Goals: +144

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern

TV: SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why PSG Can Beat Bayern

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table, picking up 54 points and a five-point buffer over second-placed Marseille. However, the Parisian giants have struggled to meet expectations this season, losing to AS Monaco 3-1 at Fontvieille while also squandering their chance to lift the Coupe de France silverware after losing to Marseille in the Round of 16.

In this tournament, PSG scored 16 goals, 12 coming from assists. Kylian Mbappe is tied with Mohamed Salah for most goals with seven, while Lionel Messi follows suit with four goals. Messi also leads the competition with four assists alongside Diogo Jota and Joao Cancelo, while Neymar and Mbappe each has three assists. In six games, PSG averages 13.5 total shots and owns a 59.2 percent ball possession rate.

Christophe Galtier’s side will look for a chance to lift the Champions League trophy and give back the glory to France. However, a long line of injury issues are still haunt PSG. For starters, anywhere between one and three of PSG’s fabled attacking trident could take the pitch on home ground with question marks hovering over the statuses of both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Neymar might be available but still has not found his form yet.

Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches are ruled out. If Messi suits up for this game, he will be joined by Neymar and Carlos Soler in the attack. Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Sergio Ramos dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game, but the trio are expected to join Marquinhos in the backline against Bayern. PSG will have to trust that Gianluigi Donnarumma will use his plus shot-stopping to keep those low quality chances out. They rank first in France in big scoring chances allowed and defend the penalty area very well.

Why Bayern Can Beat PSG

Bayern Munchen currently holds the top spot in the Bundesliga with 43 points in 20 matches played. Bayern is also in contention for the DFB Pokal after making easy work against Mainz in the Round of 16 with a 5-0 victory.

Bayern is still undefeated across all matches, official and friendly games alike. Their last taste of loss came in September when FC Augsburg got a narrow 1-0 win. The Bavarians were caught in a bit of a funk as they recorded four successive draws to open up 2023, but they now carry a three-win streak and are still enjoying a 19-game unbeaten run. In the Champions League, Leroy Sane leads Bayern with four goals while Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich each have three assists for the German club.

Stern des Südens enjoy a consistent tactical formula under Julian Nagelsmann, a head coach who cannot help himself but tinker with the setup on European nights. With the arrival of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, who is considered as Europe’s most positionally versatile defender, Nagelsmann hopes to produce more outputs on the pitch.

Bayern Munich likely will be without one of their top scorers in forward Sadio Mane, who is still battling a leg injury. Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez and Noussair Mazraoui will also not see minutes on the pitch. Veteran Thomas Muller is primed to take the helm alongside Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman.

Final PSG-Bayern Prediction & Pick

This match has the makings of a high-stakes, high-scoring game. With the current form that both teams have, Bayern looks to be the much better squad as they still hold tight to their unbeaten run. Bet with the visitors and expect that the over will also be hit.

Final PSG-Bayern Prediction & Pick: Bayern Munich (+150), Over 2.5 goals (-178)