Chargers: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be one of the most fun and exciting teams to watch as the 2022 NFL season kicks off. While Los Angeles didn’t make it to the playoffs last season, they had a great offseason adding to their tremendous talent.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has helped turn the franchise around as a young star, and he finally has a Super Bowl-caliber roster around him. Herbert is an unreal talent and has quickly emerged as a top quarterback in the NFL. Last season, he threw for 5,014 yards along with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He is an elite passer of the football, and his mobility makes him even tougher for defenses to contain.

The Bolts are in great hands for the future with Herbert and the extremely talented roster around him.

In the offseason, Los Angeles acquired stars Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, who will provide a big boost to the defense. With head coach Brandon Staley heading into his second season, the Chargers are primed to have a great season. Los Angeles has lost both of their preseason games thus far, but the final game will help determine the depth chart for week one.

With that said, here are two backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Chargers backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III

The Chargers currently have a battle for the offensive tackle spot between Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins. While there has been no starter named, Norton appeared as the first stringer on the depth chart.

Head coach Brandon Staley commented on the competition, saying, “I think that we’re getting close to being able to make a decision on that. It’s been a really good competition. No matter how it shakes out, it’s going to be good for our football team.” He went on to say, “Whoever wins this race is going to be the guy out there,” he said. “I want to make sure that everyone knows that. We’ll let you know when that happens.”

They have been splitting reps in the preseason games, and whoever performs better in the final matchup will take the starting job. Pipkins has a great shot at winning the starting spot to complete Los Angeles’ starting line this season.

1. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton

While Jalen Guyton showed some flashes of production last season, Joshua Palmer is above him on the depth chart. However, Palmer has entered concussion protocol. Palmer may not be out for long, but Guyton could rise to the third receiver spot.

Last season, Guyton caught 31 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns. This includes back-to-back weeks where he had three receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, followed by four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. He has a deep threat ability and can make big plays alongside their star wideouts, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. His connection with Herbert was good, and they could build on that this season.

Palmer has also shown signs of stepping up into the third receiver role, so it won’t be easy for Guyton. However, with his current absence, Guyton could at least start the season as a first-stringer.

Chargers fans have a very exciting season ahead of them as they will be among the contenders to raise the Lombardi Trophy.