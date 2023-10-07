The Los Angeles Chargers have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season. They have had two wins and two losses in their first four games. However, they secured a crucial victory in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the win, there is still one major issue that the Chargers must address during their bye week.

The Chargers' Week 4 Victory

The Los Angeles Chargers secured a 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Chargers' offense was led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who scored on a QB sneak on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Herbert was responsible for all three of the Chargers' touchdowns, one passing and two rushing. The Chargers took an early 7-0 lead after a nine-play, 86-yard drive that ended with Herbert's 12-yard touchdown run. The Chargers' defense also played a crucial role in the victory. Khalil Mack recorded six sacks and the Chargers forced three turnovers. Despite the win, the Chargers' issues with penalties continued. They were penalized four times for a total of 34 yards.

The Chargers' victory over the Raiders was a hard-fought battle. It saw both teams put up a strong fight. The Chargers' starting offensive line played all 65 offensive snaps during the game, with Herbert relying on their protection to make key plays. Wide receiver Josh Palmer also had a game-clinching 51-yard catch on third-and-10 with under two minutes to go. That put the game out of reach for the Raiders. The Raiders put up a valiant rally in the second half. However, the Chargers' defense held strong to secure the victory. The Chargers' win over the Raiders was their second straight victory after a tough 0-2 start to the season.

Here we will look at the biggest thing the Los Angeles Chargers must fix during their bye in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson with an all-timer bad penalty here. Commits a blatant and unnecessary pass interference on what should have been the last play of the half. The Dolphins will take the three-point gift. pic.twitter.com/cj35QsJ80x — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 10, 2023

The Primary Issue for the Chargers

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

While the Chargers managed to secure a victory, their ongoing problem with penalties remains a matter of utmost importance. During Week 4, they were flagged by the referees a total of four times. That means they amassed 34 yards in penalties. This issue was particularly glaring in light of their previous game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. That's where they astonishingly received a staggering 12 penalties. This recurring theme of excessive penalties has plagued the Chargers throughout the 2023 NFL season. In fact, they average a concerning 6.5 penalties per game. This is a stark contrast to their 2022 season, where they maintained a more disciplined average of 4.9 penalties per game. To put this into perspective, they have already incurred 26 penalties for a total of 241 yards in just their first four games. These infractions have proven costly. They have not only hindered the Chargers' offensive and defensive strategies. These penalties have also placed them in precarious situations, making it increasingly challenging for them to secure victories.

The Impact of Penalties

The Chargers' struggles with penalties have cast a long shadow over their performance. These have significantly contributed to their two losses this season. In Week 2, they faced a heartbreaking defeat in overtime against the Tennessee Titans, with a final score of 27-24. Penalties played a substantial role in this loss. The Chargers were penalized four times for a total of 43 yards, stalling their momentum at crucial junctures. Prior to that, in the season opener, the Chargers suffered another narrow defeat. They succumbed to the Miami Dolphins with a score of 36-34. In this game, they committed six penalties. It further illustrated how their struggles with infractions have directly influenced the outcomes of their matches.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season, but their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 was a step in the right direction. However, their issues with penalties have been a recurring problem. For sure, they must address this during their bye week. They surely have the potential to be a strong team in the second half of the season. But that's only if they can clean up their play and reduce their penalties.